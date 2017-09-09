Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin & Paris Jackson Shine Bright at 'Harper's Bazaar' Party

Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Paris Jackson couldn’t be missed at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party!

The trio all stepped out in shimmering, bright ensembles during the event held on Friday night (September 9) at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

While Gigi opted for an orange, printed suit, Hailey sparkled in a sequined gold gown and Paris donned a bright, flowered dress.

The girls were also joined by fellow models Sofia Richie, Jordyn Woods and Barbara Palvin.

FYI: Sofia is wearing Julien Macdonald. Paris is wearing Jenny Packham.

10+ pictures inside from the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party…

