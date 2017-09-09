Top Stories
Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Sat, 09 September 2017 at 2:21 am

Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin & Paris Jackson Shine Bright at 'Harper's Bazaar' Party

Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin & Paris Jackson Shine Bright at 'Harper's Bazaar' Party

Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Paris Jackson couldn’t be missed at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party!

The trio all stepped out in shimmering, bright ensembles during the event held on Friday night (September 9) at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

While Gigi opted for an orange, printed suit, Hailey sparkled in a sequined gold gown and Paris donned a bright, flowered dress.

The girls were also joined by fellow models Sofia Richie, Jordyn Woods and Barbara Palvin.

FYI: Sofia is wearing Julien Macdonald. Paris is wearing Jenny Packham.

10+ pictures inside from the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party…
