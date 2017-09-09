Top Stories
Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Sam Heughan &amp; Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Sat, 09 September 2017 at 3:50 am

Irina Shayk, Adriana Lima & Heidi Klum Stun at 'Harper's Bazaar' Icons Party

Irina Shayk, Adriana Lima & Heidi Klum Stun at 'Harper's Bazaar' Icons Party

Irina Shayk, Adriana Lima and Heidi Klum all looked stunning at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party!

The model trio stepped out the event held on Friday night (September 9) at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

While both Irina and Adriana opted for little black dresses, Heidi donned a short gold ensemble!

The ladies were joined at the event by lots of other models including Ashley Graham, Karlie Kloss, Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, Nina Agdal, Elsa Hosk and Winnie Harlow.

Other attendees included Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber as well as Suki Waterhouse, Hilary Rhoda, Kelly Rohrbach, Jamie Chung, Joan Smalls, Justine Skye, Toni Garn and Teyana Taylor.

20+ pictures inside from the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party…
Photos: Getty
