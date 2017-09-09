Irina Shayk, Adriana Lima & Heidi Klum Stun at 'Harper's Bazaar' Icons Party

Irina Shayk, Adriana Lima and Heidi Klum all looked stunning at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party!

The model trio stepped out the event held on Friday night (September 9) at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

While both Irina and Adriana opted for little black dresses, Heidi donned a short gold ensemble!

The ladies were joined at the event by lots of other models including Ashley Graham, Karlie Kloss, Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, Nina Agdal, Elsa Hosk and Winnie Harlow.

Other attendees included Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber as well as Suki Waterhouse, Hilary Rhoda, Kelly Rohrbach, Jamie Chung, Joan Smalls, Justine Skye, Toni Garn and Teyana Taylor.

20+ pictures inside from the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party…

