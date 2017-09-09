Top Stories
Sat, 09 September 2017 at 7:06 pm

Jaime King & Rachel Bilson Have a 'Hart of Dixie' Reunion at NYFW!

Jaime King & Rachel Bilson Have a 'Hart of Dixie' Reunion at NYFW!

Jaime King reunites with Hart of Dixie co-star Rachel Bilson as they sit together at the Self-Portrait Fashion Show on Saturday morning (September 9) in New York City.

The former co-stars were joined front row at the NYFW event by Jamie Chung and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Later that day, Jaime look super chic in a cut-out black top and red skirt as she attended the Jill Stuart Fashion Show alongside Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer.

During the show, Rachel took to Instagram to share a selfie with Jaime!

❤️ @mrselfportrait #nyfw #lemonlove

A post shared by @rachelbilson on

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Jaime King, Jamie Chung, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Natalia Dyer, Rachel Bilson

