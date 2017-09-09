Jared Leto & Sam Heughan Continue the NYFW Fun at Harper's Bazaar Party

Jared Leto is wearing his signature style at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week on Friday night (September 8) at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Also walking the red carpet that evening at the star-studded event was Outlander‘s Sam Heughan. If you didn’t know, Outlander‘s third season is starting up again this coming Sunday! Be sure to tune in. Funnyman Jim Carrey was also seen mingling at the party that evening as well.

Stay tuned all week for Just Jared‘s NYFW coverage!