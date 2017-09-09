Top Stories
2017 New York Fashion Week - Full Runway &amp; Event Coverage!

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Baby Number Three Rumors

Nicki Minaj Has Best Response to John Mayer's Tweet, Leaves Him Speechless!

Are Jay-Z &amp; Kanye West Close to Ending Their Feud?

Sat, 09 September 2017 at 1:55 pm

Jenna Dewan, Malin Akerman, & Shay Mitchell Sit Front Row at Cushnie Et Ochs Show

Jenna Dewan, Malin Akerman, & Shay Mitchell Sit Front Row at Cushnie Et Ochs Show

Jenna Dewan looks so lovely while attending the Cushnie Et Ochs fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 8) in New York City.

Also present for the chic show were Malin Akerman, Shay Mitchell, Padma Lakshmi, Madison Beer, Justine Skye, Cara Santana, and former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher.

Earlier in the week, Jenna and Young Living Essential Oils announce the brand’s ‘Scents Of Self’ Spring 2018 limited edition collection. During the launch, Jenna was seen wearing Savannah Stranger earrings, a ring by Vardui Kara and a bracelet by EFFY Jewelry.
cushnie et ochs fashion week show 01
cushnie et ochs fashion week show 02
cushnie et ochs fashion week show 03
cushnie et ochs fashion week show 04
cushnie et ochs fashion week show 05
cushnie et ochs fashion week show 06
cushnie et ochs fashion week show 07
cushnie et ochs fashion week show 08
cushnie et ochs fashion week show 09
cushnie et ochs fashion week show 10
cushnie et ochs fashion week show 11
cushnie et ochs fashion week show 12
cushnie et ochs fashion week show 13
cushnie et ochs fashion week show 14
cushnie et ochs fashion week show 15
cushnie et ochs fashion week show 16

