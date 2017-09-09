Jenna Dewan, Malin Akerman, & Shay Mitchell Sit Front Row at Cushnie Et Ochs Show

Jenna Dewan looks so lovely while attending the Cushnie Et Ochs fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 8) in New York City.

Also present for the chic show were Malin Akerman, Shay Mitchell, Padma Lakshmi, Madison Beer, Justine Skye, Cara Santana, and former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher.

Earlier in the week, Jenna and Young Living Essential Oils announce the brand’s ‘Scents Of Self’ Spring 2018 limited edition collection. During the launch, Jenna was seen wearing Savannah Stranger earrings, a ring by Vardui Kara and a bracelet by EFFY Jewelry.