Jennifer Hudson & Justin Timberlake Lead Star-Studded Super School Live Event!

So many stars lent their support at the XQ Super School Live event yesterday!

The star-studded event was presented by EIF and held at the Barker Hangar on Friday (September 8) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Justin Timberlake was seen mingling with James Corden and Tom Hanks at the event, which also involved Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and HTGAWM co-star Karla Souza, singer Andra Day, entertainer Common, actors Samuel L. Jackson and Jesse Williams, and DJ Khaled with his adorable son Asahd.

Also in attendance were Chance the Rapper, Maria Bello, and Jordan Fisher, actress Miranda Cosgrove, and director JJ Abrams, who all spoke on stage at the event, which aims to rethink the way high school curriculum is taught in America.