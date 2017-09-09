Top Stories
Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Sam Heughan &amp; Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Jennifer Lopez Sends Twins Max & Emme to First Day of School!

Jennifer Lopez Sends Twins Max & Emme to First Day of School!

Jennifer Lopez‘s twins Max and Emme are growing up so fast!

The 48-year-old entertainer’s nine-year-old twins that she shares with ex Marc Anthony are already heading into fourth grade!

Jennifer took to her Instagram to share a super sweet photo of the twins getting ready to head out to their first day of school, complete with matching school uniforms.

“So proud of my babies… #notbabiesanymore #4thgrade #love,” Jennifer captioned the image.

We can’t believe Max and Emme are already heading into fourth grade either!

Check out the cute photo below…

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

