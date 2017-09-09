Josh Hutcherson & 'Future Man' Co-Stars Preview New Hulu Series at PaleyFest

Josh Hutcherson is gearing up for the premiere of his new Hulu show Future Man!

The 24-year-old actor – wearing a leg brace – spoke on stage at the Paley Center for Media’s 11th Annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews held at the Paley Center on Friday (September 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

He was joined by his co-stars Eliza Coupe, Haley Joel Osment, Derek Wilson, and Ed Begley Jr.

In the half-hour sci-fi comedy series, Josh plays Josh Futturman – a janitor by day and a gamer by night – who is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time to prevent the extinction of humanity.

“What’s cool about him is that he has a hero’s journey, but it’s not the typical, ‘Oh, at the beginning, he’s a weak dweeb, and then he’s the most badass fighter of all time,’” Josh said (via Paste). “He maintains his truth throughout the entire season, and that’s what helps propel the mission forward [through his] genuine care for people and keeping a moral center. That is very important.”

Click inside to hear what else they had to say…

Executive producer Matt Tolmach also revealed that Future Man was originally developed for the big screen, explaining, “Because of the setup of the character and the world, there were so many more avenues to explore. The world has changed in terms of R-rated movies, and how hard it is to get those movies made, and finding those audiences. I think we all just felt there was so much great stuff going on in television. This is an insanely good idea for a show… We landed at Hulu because they seemed to laugh the loudest in the room.”

Seth Rogen is also an executive producer and director.

Don’t miss Future Man when it hits the streaming service on November 14!

