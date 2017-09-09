Kendall Jenner & James Franco Face Off on Tonight Show’s ‘Pup Quiz’ – Watch Now!

Kendall Jenner and James Franco got showered with puppies on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the 39-year-old actor - who was there to promote his performance on HBO’s The Deuce - went head-to-head in the segment “Pup Quiz” on Friday (September 8).

Host Jimmy Fallon asked them animal-related, multiple-choice trivia questions. If they got it right, they were given a golden retriever puppy. If they answered wrong, their opponent got one.

Later, Jimmy had Kendall read a letter she wrote to herself when she was 14, in which she predicted her modeling career.

Watch both videos below!



Pup Quiz with Kendall Jenner and James Franco

Also pictured inside: Kendall stepping out of her hotel on Saturday in a denim jacket, and on Friday in a pinstriped jumpsuit. She wore a fanny pack with both outfits.

Kendall Jenner Reads a Letter She Wrote as a Teen Predicting Her Modeling Fame