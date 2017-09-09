Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Baby Number Three Surrogacy Rumors

Kim Kardashian is finally speaking about the rumors that she and Kanye West are expecting their third child via a surrogate.

The 37-year-old reality star explained that she doesn’t plan on confirming any of the reports just yet.

“I’ve definitely seen a lot of things, we’ve never confirmed anything,” Kim told E! News.

She added, “So, I think when we’re ready to talk about it we will, and I think it’s super invasive when people are just…So many details out there, and like I’ve never heard this, I’ve never heard this. Like whatever.”

Kim concluded, “We have not confirmed it, and that’s that. I’ll let you know when we’re ready.”