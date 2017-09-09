Kristen Bell 'Literally Saved' Josh Gad's Family After They Were Stranded From Hurricane Irma

Josh Gad took to Instagram to thank his Frozen co-star Kristen Bell after he really helped out his family.

“So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma. When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don’t make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above. And thank you @ewablueeyes for bother her when I asked you not to!!!!” Josh wrote on Instagram, along with a selfie of Kristen with two of his family members.

Hurricane Irma is bearing down on Florida and is considered to be an extremely dangerous storm. Many Floridians have been evacuated due to the massive winds, storm surge, and rains expected. We’re sending out thoughts those affected by Hurricane Irma, and last month’s devastating Hurricane Harvey.