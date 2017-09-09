Top Stories
2017 New York Fashion Week - Full Runway & Event Coverage!

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Baby Number Three Rumors

Nicki Minaj Has Best Response to John Mayer's Tweet, Leaves Him Speechless!

Are Jay-Z & Kanye West Close to Ending Their Feud?

Sat, 09 September 2017 at 2:41 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio Holds Hands with Ex Girlfriend Toni Garrn in New Photos

Leonardo DiCaprio and Toni Garrn appear to be back on!

Both Toni, 25, and Leonardo, 42, are in the New York City area, and were seen leaving a nightclub holding hands early in the morning on Saturday (September 9). Once they realized they were seen, they quickly separated.

Apparently, Leo‘s other love interest, model Lorena Rae, 23, was also at the same club and they may have arrived together.

The exes – who split back in late 2014 after – had dated over a year.

To see the photos of Leonardo and Toni holding hands, visit the Daily Mail!
Credit: Getty, Wenn, Backgrid
