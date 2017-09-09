Top Stories
Lily Aldridge, Kate Bosworth, & Jaime King Attend Jason Wu's New Fragrance Launch

Lily Aldridge, Kate Bosworth, & Jaime King Attend Jason Wu's New Fragrance Launch

Jason Wu was joined by tons of his famous friends as he hosted an intimate dinner at the home of a friend on Friday night (September 9) in New York City.

The 34-year-old designer was joined by models Lily Aldridge and her younger sister Ruby along with actresses Jaime King and Kate Bosworth as he hosted the event during NYFW.

Jason hosted the intimate affair to celebrate the launch of his first self-titled fragrance.

Photos: Jason Wu
