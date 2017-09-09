Lily Aldridge, Lena Dunham, & More Attend Fashion Media Awards 2017

Lots of stars stepped out for the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards last night!

The big event was held at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown on Friday (September 8) in New York City.

Those in attendance included Lena Dunham with Girls showrunner Jenni Konner, Robin Wright with daughter Dylan, gymnast Aly Raisman, models Jordan Barrett, Lais Ribeiro, Candice Swanepoel, Ashley Graham, Nina Agdal, Georgia Fowler, and more.

Lena and Jenni were given an award for Best Digital Destination for their work on Lenny Letter. Congrats!

In addition, Kendall Jenner received the prestigious Fashion Icon of the Decade award! Congrats again to Kendall!

FYI: Lily is wearing Alexandre Vauthier couture with Saint Laurent shoes, a Judith Leiber clutch, and Fallon earrings. Jenni and Lena are wearing DVF.