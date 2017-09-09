Top Stories
2017 New York Fashion Week - Full Runway &amp; Event Coverage!

2017 New York Fashion Week - Full Runway & Event Coverage!

Leonardo DiCaprio Holds Hands with Ex Girlfriend Toni Garrn in New Photos

Leonardo DiCaprio Holds Hands with Ex Girlfriend Toni Garrn in New Photos

Nicki Minaj Has Best Response to John Mayer's Tweet, Leaves Him Speechless!

Nicki Minaj Has Best Response to John Mayer's Tweet, Leaves Him Speechless!

Are Jay-Z &amp; Kanye West Close to Ending Their Feud?

Are Jay-Z & Kanye West Close to Ending Their Feud?

Sat, 09 September 2017 at 3:06 pm

Lily Aldridge, Lena Dunham, & More Attend Fashion Media Awards 2017

Lily Aldridge, Lena Dunham, & More Attend Fashion Media Awards 2017

Lots of stars stepped out for the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards last night!

The big event was held at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown on Friday (September 8) in New York City.

Those in attendance included Lena Dunham with Girls showrunner Jenni Konner, Robin Wright with daughter Dylan, gymnast Aly Raisman, models Jordan Barrett, Lais Ribeiro, Candice Swanepoel, Ashley Graham, Nina Agdal, Georgia Fowler, and more.

Lena and Jenni were given an award for Best Digital Destination for their work on Lenny Letter. Congrats!

In addition, Kendall Jenner received the prestigious Fashion Icon of the Decade award! Congrats again to Kendall!

FYI: Lily is wearing Alexandre Vauthier couture with Saint Laurent shoes, a Judith Leiber clutch, and Fallon earrings. Jenni and Lena are wearing DVF.
Just Jared on Facebook
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 01
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 02
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 03
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 04
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 05
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 06
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 07
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 08
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 09
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 10
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 11
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 12
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 13
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 14
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 15
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 16
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 17
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 18
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 19
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 20
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 21
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 22
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 23
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 24
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 25
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 26
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 27
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 28
lena dunham lily aldridge daily front row 29

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Aly Raisman, Ashley Graham, Candice Swanepoel, Dylan Penn, Georgia Fowler, jenni konner, Jordan Barrett, Lais Ribeiro, Lena Dunham, Nina Agdal, Rashida Jones, Robin Wright

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brian Austin Green slams haters who criticize him for letting his son wear a dress - TMZ
  • Does Shawn Mendes have a secret tattoo?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's twins are heading off to fourth grade - TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get ready for more Hayes Grier! - Just Jared Jr