Mindy Kaling Is Pregnant with a Baby Girl! (Report)

Mindy Kaling is expecting her first child in a few months, and apparently, her The Mindy Project co-star spilled the beans about the sex of the baby!

Beth Grant, who plays Beverly Janoszewski on the Hulu show, told Us Weekly, “I’m just thrilled out of my mind! I cried like a baby and that it’s a girl … I just think that she’s up to it.”

“I just think that she’s ready and I’m very happy for her because I have a daughter that’s turning 25 and it’s just the greatest thing in the world!” she continued.

Congrats to Mindy!