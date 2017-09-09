Top Stories
Sat, 09 September 2017 at 8:00 am

Mindy Kaling Previews 'Mindy Project' at Paley Center Ahead of Final Season

Mindy Kaling Previews 'Mindy Project' at Paley Center Ahead of Final Season

Mindy Kaling is getting ready for the final season of The Mindy Project!

The 38-year-old pregnant actress stepped out at PaleyFest’s Fall TV Previews on Friday night (September 8) at the Paley Center in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She was joined by her co-stars Ike Barinholtz, Ed Weeks, Beth Grant and Xosha Roquemore.

With the final season beginning in just days, Mindy says that the crew is two weeks away from completing the entire season.

“Oh no I have 2 weeks left of shooting #TheMindyProject and then it’s done, I have no hobbies, I’ve alienated all my friends, i am toast guys,” Mindy jokingly wrote on her Twitter.

The Mindy Project kicks off on September 12th on Hulu.
