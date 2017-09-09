Nicki Minaj Has Best Response to John Mayer's Tweet, Leaves Him Speechless!

Nicki Minaj and John Mayer had a pretty funny back-and-forth on Twitter last night that left John speechless for the proper response!

It all started when John tweeted, “I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not.”

Nicki then responded to John‘s tweet with, “Would my body be your wonderland?” Of course, Nicki was referring to John‘s song “Your Body Is a Wonderland” from the early 2000s!

You can see how John responded to Nicki’s tweet below…

