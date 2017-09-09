Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Couple Up at 'The Upside' Premiere

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were a super cute couple at the premiere her upcoming film, The Upside!

The duo stepped out at the movie’s screening on Friday evening (September 8) at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada.

Nicole was also joined by her co-star Bryan Cranston.

The comedic drama takes a look at the relationship between a wealthy paraplegic and an unemployed man with a criminal record who’s hired to help him.

Nicole recently opened up about getting to use her Australian accent in the film!

The Upside is set to premiere on March 9, 2018.

FYI: Nicole is wearing Oscar de la Renta.