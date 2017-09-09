Top Stories
2017 New York Fashion Week - Full Runway & Event Coverage!

Leonardo DiCaprio Holds Hands with Ex Girlfriend Toni Garrn in New Photos

Kristen Bell 'Literally Saved' Josh Gad's Family After They Were Stranded From Hurricane Irma

Are Jay-Z & Kanye West Close to Ending Their Feud?

Sat, 09 September 2017 at 5:43 pm

Sloane Stephens Wins US Open, First Grand Slam Title of Her Career!

Sloane Stephens Wins US Open, First Grand Slam Title of Her Career!

Sloane Stephens has just won the 2017 US Open tennis competition after defeating Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0 on Saturday (September 9) in New York City.

The 24-year-old athlete, who was ranked 957th last month, beat the number 15 seed (Keys) today. Sloane and Madison have been friends for years. This is Sloane‘s first grand slam title and major win in the sport.

Sloane had overcome huge odds this year after she had foot surgery and didn’t even play this season until July when she was fully recovered.

Sloane defeated Venus Williams earlier this week to advance to the finals.

Congrats to Sloane on the major win!
