Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Cuddle Close at Jeremy Scott NYFW Show!

Vanessa Hudgens cuddles up to her beau Austin Butler at the Jeremy Scott presentation during 2017 New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 8) in New York City.

Also in attendance at the show were Isabela Moner, Ashley Benson, Chloe x Halle, and Paris and Nicky Hilton. Gigi Hadid and Stella Maxwell also walked the runway!

