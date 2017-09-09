Top Stories
Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Sat, 09 September 2017 at 5:20 am

Zoe Kravitz Attends 'Racer & The Jailbird' Screening at Venice Film Fest

Zoe Kravitz Attends 'Racer & The Jailbird' Screening at Venice Film Fest

Zoe Kravitz stepped out to support upcoming flick Racer And The Jailbird at the 2017 Venice Film Festival!

The 28-year-old actress looked stunning in a velvet dress while walking the red carpet on Friday (September 8) at Sala Grande in Venice, Italy.

She was joined on the carpet by the film’s stars, Adele Exarchopoulos and Matthias Schoenaerts.

The Belgian drama tells a tragic love story between a high-flying gangster and a young racing driver in the midst of a brutal crime gag in Brussels.

FYI: Zoe is wearing Saint Laurent.

