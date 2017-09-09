Zoe Kravitz Attends 'Racer & The Jailbird' Screening at Venice Film Fest

Zoe Kravitz stepped out to support upcoming flick Racer And The Jailbird at the 2017 Venice Film Festival!

The 28-year-old actress looked stunning in a velvet dress while walking the red carpet on Friday (September 8) at Sala Grande in Venice, Italy.

She was joined on the carpet by the film’s stars, Adele Exarchopoulos and Matthias Schoenaerts.

The Belgian drama tells a tragic love story between a high-flying gangster and a young racing driver in the midst of a brutal crime gag in Brussels.

FYI: Zoe is wearing Saint Laurent.