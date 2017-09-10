Top Stories
Sun, 10 September 2017 at 12:53 pm

Armie Hammer & Timothée Chalamet Keep Busy at Toronto Film Festival!

Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet have been keeping very busy while promoting their film Call Me by Your Name at the Toronto Film Festival!

The co-stars attended Entertainment Weekly‘s party and then headed over to the HFPA/InStyle party on Saturday night (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

Timothee and Armie‘s film is getting some awards season buzz this year! Be sure to watch the trailer for the film if you missed it.

See the photos of Armie and Timothee at some TIFF events this weekend…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Armie Hammer, Timothee Chalamet

