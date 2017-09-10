Top Stories
Bella Thorne Gets Edgy For 'Philipp Plein' NYFW Show

Bella Thorne is continuing her New York Fashion Week takeover with another amazing look!

The 19-year-old actress and singer stepped out at designer Philipp Plein‘s fashion show as a part of NYFW on Saturday night (September 9) at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Her super cool gown was emblazoned with the words “neighborhood kings” and also featured flame details on one of the sleeves.

Bella looked totally in love with the dress, showing it off by sharing lots of videos twirling around on her Instagram story!

FYI: Bella is wearing a Philipp Plein gown.

