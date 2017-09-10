Ben Stiller & Jenna Fischer Premiere 'Brad's Status' at TIFF

Ben Stiller suits up for the premiere of his new movie Brad’s Status during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday night (September 9) at the Winter Garden Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The 51-year-old actor was joined at the premiere by his co-stars Jenna Fischer, Luke Wilson, and Austin Abrams.

The film follows the story of a dad (Ben) who takes his son (Austin) to check out colleges and meets up with an old friend who makes him feel inferior about his life choices.

Brad’s Status hits theaters on September 15.

