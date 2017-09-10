Top Stories
Sun, 10 September 2017 at 2:55 am

Ben Stiller & Jenna Fischer Premiere 'Brad's Status' at TIFF

Ben Stiller & Jenna Fischer Premiere 'Brad's Status' at TIFF

Ben Stiller suits up for the premiere of his new movie Brad’s Status during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday night (September 9) at the Winter Garden Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The 51-year-old actor was joined at the premiere by his co-stars Jenna Fischer, Luke Wilson, and Austin Abrams.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jenna Fischer

The film follows the story of a dad (Ben) who takes his son (Austin) to check out colleges and meets up with an old friend who makes him feel inferior about his life choices.

Brad’s Status hits theaters on September 15.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
ben stiller jenna fischer premiere brads status at tiff 01
ben stiller jenna fischer premiere brads status at tiff 02
ben stiller jenna fischer premiere brads status at tiff 03
ben stiller jenna fischer premiere brads status at tiff 04
ben stiller jenna fischer premiere brads status at tiff 05
ben stiller jenna fischer premiere brads status at tiff 06
ben stiller jenna fischer premiere brads status at tiff 07
ben stiller jenna fischer premiere brads status at tiff 08
ben stiller jenna fischer premiere brads status at tiff 09
ben stiller jenna fischer premiere brads status at tiff 10
ben stiller jenna fischer premiere brads status at tiff 11
ben stiller jenna fischer premiere brads status at tiff 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Austin Abrams, Ben Stiller, Jenna Fischer, Luke Wilson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West skips out on NYFW by hanging out in LA - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and boyfriend Thomas Doherty are too cute to handle! - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter is swooning over CNN reporter Chris Cuomo's buff bod - TooFab
  • Amazon cancels The Last Tycoon after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler couple up for NYFW - Just Jared Jr