Benedict Cumberbatch & 'Current War' Cast Bring Movie to TIFF!

Benedict Cumberbatch and Katherine Waterston premiere their film The Current War during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theatre on Saturday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

Joining them at the premiere were co-stars Michael Shannon and Nicholas Hoult.

The movie tells the dramatic story of the cutthroat race between electricity titans Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse to determine whose electrical system would power the modern world.

