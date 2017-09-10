Top Stories
Sun, 10 September 2017 at 2:56 pm

Benedict Cumberbatch & 'Current War' Cast Bring Movie to TIFF!

Benedict Cumberbatch and Katherine Waterston premiere their film The Current War during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theatre on Saturday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

Joining them at the premiere were co-stars Michael Shannon and Nicholas Hoult.

The movie tells the dramatic story of the cutthroat race between electricity titans Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse to determine whose electrical system would power the modern world.

See the photos of the cast premiering their film below…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Benedict Cumberbatch, Katherine Waterston, Michael Shannon, Nicholas Hoult

