David Beckham & Son Brooklyn Support Victoria Beckham at NYFW Show

Victoria Beckham had her family’s support at her New York Fashion Week show!

David Beckham and son Brooklyn sat front row alongside British Vogue‘s Editor-in-Chief Edward Enningful for the 43-year-old designer’s fashion show on Sunday afternoon (September 10) in New York City.

After the show, Victoria, David, and Brooklyn celebrated her successful show by grabbing lunch at Balthazar Restaurant.

Victoria took to Instagram to share a photo of herself gearing up for the show.

Final show prep! x VB #VBSS18

