Dean Unglert Reveals What Probably Lost Him the 'Bachelor' Gig

Once a fan-favorite for the job, Dean Unglert is now opening up about not becoming The Bachelor this upcoming season.

“I talked about it very informally with a few people, but there was never a formal offer extended or anything like that,” Dean told ET. “If you watch two episodes of Paradise, you’ll see very quickly why I’m not the Bachelor this year.”

Dean was then asked if he thinks of himself as a “f*ckboy” after his actions with regards to Kristina and Danielle on Bachelor in Paradise. “I don’t know if I necessarily qualify myself as an f-boy, and of course it’s everyone’s freedom of expression to call me whatever they want to call me, but at this point, it’s just getting overplayed and overused…While I disagree with that, I can see how my actions reflect it. But every time I see that comment on my Instagram, a part of me dies inside.”