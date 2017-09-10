Demi Lovato Accepts Spirit of Sobriety Award!

Demi Lovato had a huge night last night!

The 25-year-old entertainer attended the Brent Shapiro Foundation For Alcohol And Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular on Saturday (September 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif. Demi was awarded the Spirit of Sobriety award at the event and spoke on stage to commemorate her five years of sobriety.

Also in attendance at the event were Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney, Gilles Marini, Priscilla Presley, Skylar Grey and Cassie Scerbo.

FYI: Demi is wearing a Bibhu Mohapatra dress and Gianvito Rossi shoes.

See all the photos from Demi Lovato’s big night in the gallery below…