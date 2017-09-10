Elisabeth Moss & Evan Rachel Wood Bring Their Fashion A-Game for HFPA & InStyle Party at TIFF!

Elisabeth Moss and Evan Rachel Wood step out in style for the HFPA & InStyle annual celebration at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Windsor Arms Hotel on Saturday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

Also seen at the event was Elisabeth‘s Handmaid’s Tale co-star Max Minghella, Lady Bird‘s Greta Gerwig and Jordan Rodrigues, I Kill Giants‘ Imogen Poots and Madison Wolfe, actresses Carmen Ejogo, Laurie Metcalf, Zoe Perry, Anna Friel, and Sarah Gadon, as well as Public Schooled‘s Grace Park and Judy Greer, who premiered their movie last night at the festival.

FYI: Evan is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana look with Ferragamo shoes. Carmen is wearing Christopher Kane.