Elle Fanning, Maisie Williams & Katherine McNamara Step Out at TIFF's HFPA Bash!

Elle Fanning and Maisie Williams had a busy evening at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

After they premiered their film Mary Shelley with co-star Douglas Booth, the trio headed to HFPA & InStyle‘s annual celebration at the Windsor Arms Hotel on Saturday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

The cast was also joined by Katherine McNamara, Kaitlyn Dever, Maddie Hasson and Bel Powley.

Later in the evening, Elle, Maisie, Kaitlyn and Katherine also stopped by Entertainment Weekly‘s Must List Party.

FYI: Elle is wearing Alexander McQueen. Masie is wearing Emporio Armani. Bel is wearing Alessandra Rich. Kaitlyn is wearing Elie Saab.