Top Stories
Sun, 10 September 2017 at 2:01 pm

Elle Fanning, Maisie Williams & Katherine McNamara Step Out at TIFF's HFPA Bash!

Elle Fanning, Maisie Williams & Katherine McNamara Step Out at TIFF's HFPA Bash!

Elle Fanning and Maisie Williams had a busy evening at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

After they premiered their film Mary Shelley with co-star Douglas Booth, the trio headed to HFPA & InStyle‘s annual celebration at the Windsor Arms Hotel on Saturday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

The cast was also joined by Katherine McNamara, Kaitlyn Dever, Maddie Hasson and Bel Powley.

Later in the evening, Elle, Maisie, Kaitlyn and Katherine also stopped by Entertainment Weekly‘s Must List Party.

FYI: Elle is wearing Alexander McQueen. Masie is wearing Emporio Armani. Bel is wearing Alessandra Rich. Kaitlyn is wearing Elie Saab.
Just Jared on Facebook
elle fanning maisie williams tiff instyle party 01
elle fanning maisie williams tiff instyle party 02
elle fanning maisie williams tiff instyle party 03
elle fanning maisie williams tiff instyle party 04
elle fanning maisie williams tiff instyle party 05
elle fanning maisie williams tiff instyle party 06
elle fanning maisie williams tiff instyle party 07
elle fanning maisie williams tiff instyle party 08
elle fanning maisie williams tiff instyle party 09
elle fanning maisie williams tiff instyle party 10
elle fanning maisie williams tiff instyle party 11
elle fanning maisie williams tiff instyle party 12
elle fanning maisie williams tiff instyle party 13
elle fanning maisie williams tiff instyle party 14
elle fanning maisie williams tiff instyle party 15
elle fanning maisie williams tiff instyle party 16
elle fanning maisie williams tiff instyle party 17
elle fanning maisie williams tiff instyle party 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Bel Powley, Douglas Booth, Elle Fanning, Kaitlyn Dever, Katherine McNamara, maddie hasson, Maisie Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West skips out on NYFW by hanging out in LA - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and boyfriend Thomas Doherty are too cute to handle! - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter is swooning over CNN reporter Chris Cuomo's buff bod - TooFab
  • Amazon cancels The Last Tycoon after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler couple up for NYFW - Just Jared Jr
  • Whiteley

    I like Maisie but she has a terrible fashion sense.