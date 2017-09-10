Emma Stone & Billie Jean King Watch US Open Women's Final!

Emma Stone poses with tennis great Billie Jean King and the cast of her movie Battle of the Sexes at the women’s finals of the 2017 US Open on Saturday (September 9) in New York City.

The 28-year-old actress portrays Billie in the film, and the cast gave a press conference ahead of the match between Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens. Sloane ended up winning the match!

Also in attendance at the press conference were Emma‘s co-stars Andrea Riseborough, Sarah Silverman, Elisabeth Shue, Alan Cumming, Austin Stowell, and director Valerie Faris.

Later that evening, the cast headed up north to the HFPA & InStyle annual celebration of the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at the Windsor Arms Hotel in Toronto, Canada! See those photos below…

FYI: Emma is wearing a Chloe dress, Gianvito Rossi shoes, Anita Ko jewelry, and Tyler Ellis x Petra Flannery handbag at the Toronto celebration.

