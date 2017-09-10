'Fifty Shades Freed' Teaser Trailer Promises So Much in Store - Watch Now!

The first footage from Fifty Shades Freed has just arrived in the form of a teaser trailer!

The new teaser teases Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey’s (Jamie Dornan) wedding, honeymoon, and more. The new footage also features the tagline, “Mrs. Grey will see you now,” which is a play on the first movie’s tagline, “Mr. Grey will see you now.”

In addition, the story line of Ana’s former boss Jack Hyde seeking her out to get revenge is addressed at the end of the teaser.

Finally, the video also confirms that a full length trailer will debut in November, ahead of the final film’s release in February of 2018. Stay tuned for the full length trailer!

Watch the teaser trailer below!