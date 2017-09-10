Top Stories
Sun, 10 September 2017 at 8:03 pm

George Clooney, Julianne Moore & Matt Damon Team Up for 'Suburbicon' Press Conference at TIFF 2017!

George Clooney, Julianne Moore and Matt Damon are teaming up to discuss their new film Suburbicon at 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

George, who directed Suburbicon, and co-stars Julianne and Matt discussed their new movie together on stage at TIFF Bell Lightbox on Sunday (September 10) in Toronto, Canada.

The movie is set in a peaceful suburban community in the summer of 1959, and follows husband and father Gardner Lodge (Damon) and his family as he navigates the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence.

An official film poster and trailer for Suburbicon arrived earlier this month. The movie is due in theaters on October 27.
