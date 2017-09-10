Top Stories
Sun, 10 September 2017 at 4:15 pm

George Clooney, Nicole Kidman, & More Mingle at Star-Studded TIFF Party!

So many stars were in attendance at Entertainment Weekly’s Must List Party during the Toronto International Film Festival last night!

The event saw Nicole Kidman mingling with George Clooney, Emma Thompson hanging out with Helen Mirren, Kristen Scott Thomas, and Nicole, and more on Saturday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

In addition, Jessica Chastain was seen mingling with friend and fellow actress Jess Weixler, Greta Gerwig, and others. Also in attendance at the event were Idris Elba, Josh Lucas, Jason Clarke, Katherine McNamara, Kaitlyn Dever, Jenna Fisher, Ben Stiller, Aaron Sorkin, Laurie Metcalf, and Melissa Leo.

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Oscar de la Renta dress, Christian Louboutin heels and Piaget jewelry. Katherine is wearing Rami Al Ali.
Photos: Getty
