Top Stories
Sun, 10 September 2017 at 6:40 pm

Helen Mirren Brings Regal Glamour to 'The Leisure Seeker' Premiere at TIFF 2017

Helen Mirren Brings Regal Glamour to 'The Leisure Seeker' Premiere at TIFF 2017

Helen Mirren looks like royalty at the premiere of her new movie The Leisure Seeker at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The legendary actress attended the premiere at Roy Thomson Hall on Saturday (September 9) Toronto, Canada.

Helen posed with a large fan in hand, and was joined by her Leisure Seeker co-star Donald Sutherland.

Some fans in the crowd were photographed behind Helen holding signs that read “Helen, you’re the queen”!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Helen Mirren

That same night, Helen was spotted mingling with fellow stars, including Nicole Kidman and George Clooney at Entertainment Weekly’s Must List Party.
Just Jared on Facebook
GettyImages 844960374
GettyImages 844975964
GettyImages 845270618
a GettyImages 844972642
z GettyImages 844972018

Credit: Jeremy Chan, Kevin Winter / Alberto E. Rodriguez; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Donald Sutherland, Helen Mirren

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West skips out on NYFW by hanging out in LA - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and boyfriend Thomas Doherty are too cute to handle! - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter is swooning over CNN reporter Chris Cuomo's buff bod - TooFab
  • Amazon cancels The Last Tycoon after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler couple up for NYFW - Just Jared Jr