Helen Mirren Brings Regal Glamour to 'The Leisure Seeker' Premiere at TIFF 2017

Helen Mirren looks like royalty at the premiere of her new movie The Leisure Seeker at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The legendary actress attended the premiere at Roy Thomson Hall on Saturday (September 9) Toronto, Canada.

Helen posed with a large fan in hand, and was joined by her Leisure Seeker co-star Donald Sutherland.

Some fans in the crowd were photographed behind Helen holding signs that read “Helen, you’re the queen”!

That same night, Helen was spotted mingling with fellow stars, including Nicole Kidman and George Clooney at Entertainment Weekly’s Must List Party.