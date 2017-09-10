'It' Wins Weekend Box Office with Massive Debut!

Bill Skarsgard‘s new movie It, the super scary clown horror movie, debuted to a massive $117.2 million at the box office this weekend!

The movie has the third best opening of 2017, behind Beauty and the Beast and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Nicholas Hamilton, and Jackson Robert Scott round out the supporting cast of the movie!

Reese Witherspoon‘s Home Again got off to a disappointing start at the box office, making only $9 million.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard came in third with $4.8 million earned. Rounding out the top five were Annabelle: Creation, which made $4 million, and Wind River, which made $3.2 million.