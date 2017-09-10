Top Stories
Sun, 10 September 2017 at 10:30 pm

Jennifer Garner Shares Touching Message After Visiting Hurricane Harvey Victims

Jennifer Garner Shares Touching Message After Visiting Hurricane Harvey Victims

Jennifer Garner is the latest celebrity to use her platform to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The actress visited Save the Children in Houston, Texas on Friday (September 8) to meet with survivors and supply donations to families with children in need.

Following the visit, Jennifer wrote about the experience on her newly launched Instagram.

“Today I was inspired by the huge hearts in Texas. There is a generosity of spirit that gets lost in political rhetoric, but– people come together in a time of crisis. You know what’s beautiful? Children look for light,” Jennifer wrote.

“We have to protect our kids and we have to learn from them.”

Check out Jennifer‘s touching post below.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy; Photos: Getty Images
