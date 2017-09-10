Top Stories
Sun, 10 September 2017 at 5:38 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Rocks a Crop Top for 'mother!' Press Conference at TIFF 2017

Jennifer Lawrence gets glam while doing more promo for her new movie mother!, this time at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The 27-year-old actress rocked a crop top and pants to the movie’s TIFF press conference on Sunday (September 10) in Toronto, Canada.

Jennifer dazzled in Dior at the Paris premiere of the film on Thursday (September 7), and sparkled in an Atelier Versace gown alongside boyfriend, mother! director Darren Aronofsky, the day before.

Jennifer recently opened about promoting the movie while hurricanes are causing destruction: “You’re watching these hurricanes now and it’s hard not to feel Mother Nature’s rage and wrath,” she said.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Sally LaPointe outfit, an EF Collection necklace and a Sara Weinstock bracelet.
Credit: Kevin Winter, George Pimentel; Photos: Getty Images
