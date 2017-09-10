Top Stories
Sun, 10 September 2017 at 9:40 am

Jessica Chastain, Kate Mara & Brie Larson Go Glam for Toronto Celebration!

Jessica Chastain walks the black carpet at the HFPA & InStyle annual celebration at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Windsor Arms Hotel on Saturday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

The Molly’s Game actress wasn’t the only star to attend the star-studded bash! Brie Larson was also seen walking the carpet, as well as Kate Mara with hubby Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer, and Ruth Wilson.

Brie brought her film Unicorn Store to the festival and the movie happens to be her directorial debut! Kate is in town to promote her new movie with Ellen Page, My Days of Mercy.

FYI: Brie is wearing a Yigal Azrouël dress and Christian Louboutin shoes.
