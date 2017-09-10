Kaia Gerber & Bella Hadid Work the Runway for Alexander Wang

Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid are working the cameras at the Alexander Wang fashion show on Saturday night (September 9) for New York Fashion Week in Brooklyn, New York.

The two models received support from their brothers: Presley Gerber and Anwar Hadid. Anwar also brought along his girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

Also seen at the show were models Candice Swanepoel, Joan Smalls, Sofia Richie, and Suki Waterhouse, as well as style guru sisters Simi and Haze Khadra, Halsey, Cardi B, G-Eazy, Tinashe, Ja Rule, Ashanti, and more!

Check out the photos from the show below…