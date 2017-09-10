Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Are a Handsome Couple at TIFF 2017!

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell make one cute couple at the premiere of Kate‘s new movie, Chappaquiddick, at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The 34-year-old actress and the 31-year-old actor, who just got married back in July, posed together and held hands at Roy Thomson Hall on Sunday (September 10) in Toronto, Canada.

One night before, Kate was spotted with Jamie at the HFPA & InStyle Party celebrating alongside stars including Jessica Chastain and Brie Larson.

Kate also made an appearance at the Saks Fifth Avenue presentation during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 8) in New York City.