Kate Winslet & Idris Elba Premiere 'The Mountain Between Us' at TIFF

Kate Winslet looks stunning in a white and black gown as she attends the premiere of The Mountain Between Us on Sunday afternoon (September 10) at the Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada.

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress was joined on the red carpet by her co-star Idris Elba who arrived holding hands with girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre.

Kate recently chatted about the upcoming movie, comparing it to Leonardo DiCaprio‘s The Revenant.

The Mountain Between Us hits theaters on October 6.

