Sun, 10 September 2017 at 7:30 pm

Kendall Jenner Keeps It Casual For NYFW Outing!

Kendall Jenner dressed down during some time off from New York Fashion Week events!

The 21-year-old model was spotted leaving her hotel and heading out and about on Saturday afternoon (September 10) in New York City.

Kendall looked chic in a pair of plaid pants, a unique denim jacket and a pair of clear heels.

Later in the day, she swapped her heels for a pair of cute white kicks.

Kendall has been keeping extremely busy during NYFW and has done everything from walking in shows and attending events to making television appearances and being honored at award shows!

Photos: Backgrid
