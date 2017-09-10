Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Support Kendall Jenner at Alexander Wang Show!

Kendall Jenner walked the runway last night and got the support of her family – Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner!

The 21-year-old model walked the runway at the Alexander Wang fashion show on Saturday night (September 9) for New York Fashion Week in Brooklyn, New York.

“Amazing show @alexanderwangny @kendalljenner @bellahadid #love #proudmama #wangover #alexanderwang #NYFW17,” Kris posted on her Instagram after the show.

