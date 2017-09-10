Kristen Bell Sings 'Frozen' Songs at Shelter During Hurricane Irma (Video)

Kristen Bell is keeping her good deeds coming while stuck in Orlando, Florida during Hurricane Irma.

The actress and singer went to a shelter and performed Frozen‘s “For The First Time In Forever” and Twitter account Meadow Woods MS caught the whole thing on video!

“When #HurrcaneIrma is at your heels, there’s only one thing to do: get to a shelter, grab a mic and SING. #Irma2017,” Kristen tweeted, while posting the video.

Kristen is in town to film for her new movie Like Father, and she “literally saved” her Frozen co-star Josh Gad‘s family as they were stranded in the area. Make sure to read the story to see what Kristen did!