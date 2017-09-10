Kylie Jenner Reveals the Real Reason Why She Wanted Bigger Lips

Kylie Jenner is getting real about her insecurities.

In the latest episode of the 20-year-old reality star’s TV show Life of Kylie on Sunday night (September 10), Kylie admitted that a kiss with a boy kicked off her desire for bigger lips.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips,” she explained during the episode.

“I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me. I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty.”

Kylie went on to reveal how she changed the shape of her lips to overcome her insecurity: “I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn’t doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done.”

Life of Kylie is currently airing on E! every Sunday.