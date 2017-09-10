Margot Robbie & Sebastian Stan Celebrate 'I, Tonya' with HFPA & InStyle

I, Tonya stars Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, and Allison Janney partied last night at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

The stars were seen arriving in style for the HFPA & InStyle annual celebration at the Arms Hotel on Saturday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

Also in attendance at the event were Julianne Nicholson, who stars in both I, Tonya and Novitiate here at the festival. Novitiate stars Margaret Qualley, Dianna Agron, and Melissa Leo were also seen at the event. In addition, Mudbound‘s Garrett Hedlund and Jason Clarke stopped by, as well as the TIFF rising stars Mamoudou Athie, Lina El Arab, Daniel Doheny, Jessie Buckley and Vinnie Bennett.