Sun, 10 September 2017 at 1:03 am

Nicole Kidman & Colin Farrell Premiere 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' at TIFF

Nicole Kidman rocks a bold-patterned dress as she steps out for the premiere of her new movie The Killing of a Sacred Deer during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday night (September 9) at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.

The 50-year-old Big Little Lies was joined on the red carpet by her co-star Colin Farrell and director Yorgos Lanthimos.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer officially hits theaters on October 27 and you can watch the trailer for the movie here.

FYI: Nicole is wearing a Valentino dress.

