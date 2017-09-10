Top Stories
Sun, 10 September 2017 at 8:59 pm

Rafael Nadal Wins 16th Grand Slam Title at US Open!

Rafael Nadal Wins 16th Grand Slam Title at US Open!

Rafael Nadal has just won the 2017 US Open tennis competition after defeating Kevin Anderson from South Africa 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday (September 10) in New York City.

This win marks the 16th major and third US Open title for the 31-year-old tennis superstar.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rafael Nadal

The day before, Sloane Stephens won the women’s division of the US Open in her first major win in the sport.

The last time Rafael won the US Open was back in 2013.

Congrats Rafael on the major win!
rafael nadal wins 16th grand slam title at us open 01
rafael nadal wins 16th grand slam title at us open 02
rafael nadal wins 16th grand slam title at us open 03
rafael nadal wins 16th grand slam title at us open 04
rafael nadal wins 16th grand slam title at us open 05
rafael nadal wins 16th grand slam title at us open 06
rafael nadal wins 16th grand slam title at us open 07
rafael nadal wins 16th grand slam title at us open 08
rafael nadal wins 16th grand slam title at us open 09
rafael nadal wins 16th grand slam title at us open 10
rafael nadal wins 16th grand slam title at us open 11
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Rafael Nadal, Sports

