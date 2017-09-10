Rafael Nadal Wins 16th Grand Slam Title at US Open!

Rafael Nadal has just won the 2017 US Open tennis competition after defeating Kevin Anderson from South Africa 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday (September 10) in New York City.

This win marks the 16th major and third US Open title for the 31-year-old tennis superstar.

The day before, Sloane Stephens won the women’s division of the US Open in her first major win in the sport.

The last time Rafael won the US Open was back in 2013.

Congrats Rafael on the major win!