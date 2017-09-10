Rihanna Steps Out in Style in New York City

Rihanna rocks denim-on-denim outfit as she steps out for a night on the town on Friday (September 8) in New York City.

The 29-year-old entertainer and designer was spotted out the following day looking business cool in an oversized blazer, ripped jeans, and fur heels as she headed to a meeting.

Earlier this week, Rihanna attended the launch of her new makeup line Fenty Beauty with Sephora.

Later this week, Rihanna will be presenting her latest Fenty x Puma collection during NYFW.

FYI: Rihanna is carrying a Louis Vuitton bag.